South Korea: National Assembly passes special counsil bill to probe Yoon's alleged election interference

Seoul, Feb 27 (IANS) The South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly passed a special counsel bill Thursday to investigate allegations against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's influence-peddling scandal linked to the parliamentary by-elections in 2022.

The allegations centre on Myung Tae-kyun, a self-proclaimed power broker, who allegedly took approximately 76 million won (US$54,400) from former ruling party lawmaker Rep. Kim Young-sun in exchange for his help in getting her nominated for the parliamentary by-elections.

The bill passed the plenary session in an 182-91 vote with one abstention.

Before the session, lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party decided to reject the bill as its party stance and participated in the vote.

Myung allegedly won Kim Young-sun's nomination in exchange for conducting public opinion polls favourable to Yoon ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

The special counsel will investigate allegations Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee were involved in the nomination process of the 2022 local elections and by-elections, as well as parliamentary elections last year, Yonhap news agency reported.

Opposition parties also suspect that the Changwon District Prosecutors Office, currently investigating Myung, is deliberately delaying its probe into Yoon. The council will look for possible interference by authorities at the Supreme Prosecutors Office and the presidential office of the senior secretary for civil affairs.

The South Korean Constitutional Court is expected to decide whether to remove President Yoon Suk Yeol from office or reinstate him around mid-March as it wrapped up hearings of his impeachment trial on Tuesday over his failed martial law bid.

The court capped the trial after 11 rounds, 73 days after the National Assembly voted to impeach Yoon over his short-lived imposition of martial law on December 3.

If Yoon, who was elected in May 2022 for a single, five-year term, is formally removed from office, a snap election will be held within 60 days. However, if the impeachment is dismissed, Yoon will immediately resume his duties.

