Ishaan Khatter remembers early days that gave him ability to understand ‘Homebound’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) On the release day of “Homebound”, actor Ishaan Khatter took a trip back to the very first day that helped him understand the film in a deeper level.

Ishaan took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek into the making of the film, set in a quaint village.

He shared a string of behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring himself, Vishal Jethwa, and Neeraj Ghaywan immersing themselves in village life. One particularly heartwarming image captures the trio sharing a simple, humble meal together.

For the caption, Ishaan wrote: “Aaj Homebound ke release ke din woh pehle din yaad aa rahe hain jinhone humein is kahaani ko gehrai se samajhne ki kshamta di.. preparation, august 2024. @neeraj.ghaywan @vishaljethwa06 @shriidhardubey (‘Today, on the release day of Homebound, I am remembering those first days that gave us the ability to deeply understand this story… Preparation, August 2024. @neeraj.ghaywan @vishaljethwa06 @shriidhardubey).”

National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan as his directorial “Homebound” has been announced as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 98th Academy Awards.

Karan Johar announced that his production “Homebound” has been selected as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026.

The film, produced by Dharma Productions, follows two childhood friends from a small village in North India dream of becoming police officers, hoping the job will bring them the respect they never had. However, as they come closer to their goal, pressure and struggles create problems in their friendship. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

Ghaywan had said in a statement that he is deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars.

“Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.”

“Homebound” premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes 2025, where it received a nine-minute-long standing ovation.

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