Iraq condemns Israel's Gaza siege, urges immediate humanitarian entry

Baghdad, July 24 (IANS) The Iraqi government has strongly condemned the ongoing "brutal siege" imposed by Israeli forces on the people of Gaza, calling for immediate international action to address the humanitarian crisis.

This inhumane and systematic policy of starving the afflicted Palestinians is a grave violation of human dignity, Iraqi government spokesperson Basim al-Awadi said on Wednesday in a statement.

"The heartbreaking scenes of starving children standing in lines for a morsel of food, and images of women and men crowding around the few available aid trucks, now turned into death traps by the occupation forces, reflect horrifying and immoral practices," it added.

"The Iraqi government expresses its condemnation and strong denunciation of the ongoing brutal siege imposed by the occupation forces on the people of Gaza. This inhumane and systematic policy of starving our afflicted Palestinian brothers and sisters is a grave violation of human dignity."

The Iraqi government urged an immediate end to the starvation policy against the people of Gaza, and called for immediate international intervention to pressure Israel to lift the siege and allow relief supplies to reach those in need, the statement said.

Since Israel resumed its military operations in the enclave on March 18, at least 8,363 Palestinians had been killed and 31,004 others injured, bringing the total death toll since October 2023 to 59,219, and injuries to 143,045, Gaza-based health authorities said on Wednesday.

Some of the latest deaths were reportedly caused by Israeli gunfire on civilians gathering for aid in the enclave.

Also on Wednesday, the health authorities reported 10 more deaths from starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours in Gaza, raising the death toll to 111 since March.

Gaza health authorities report that more than 54,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 123,000 injured since the conflict began.

In March 2025, Israel imposed a total closure of Gaza, halting all aid and commercial shipments.

Humanitarian organisations have since warned of famine, the spread of disease, and the collapse of Gaza's healthcare system due to shortages of fuel, medicine, and food.

