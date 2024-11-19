Iran condemns Europe's shipping sanctions on alleged military aid to Russia

Tehran, Nov 19 (IANS) A top Iranian maritime official strongly condemned the sanctions imposed earlier in the day by Britain and the European Union (EU) on Iran's shipping sector over its alleged transfer of missiles and drones to Russia, the official news agency IRNA reported.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), a new target on Europe's sanctions list, is completely a commercial institution that carries commercial goods from Iran and other countries and is among the biggest shipping companies in West Asia, Managing Director of the Ports and Maritime Organisation of Iran Ali Akbar Safaei told IRNA in London, Xinhua news agecy reported.

Calling the accusations by the EU and Britain "completely baseless," Safaei said IRISL's efforts in the Caspian Sea were entirely focused on importing essential goods to Iran.

Apparently, the Europeans were repeating the behavior of imposing sanctions the US was used to, Safaei said, stressing that Iran's maritime authorities would double their efforts to enable IRISL to continue its activities as in the past.

Earlier on Monday, the EU announced in a statement its decision to include IRISL and its Director Mohammad-Reza Moddares Khiabani, among others, into its sanctions list, claiming that Iran offers military support to "Russia's war against Ukraine and to armed groups and entities in the Middle East and the Red Sea region."

Meanwhile, Britain imposed sanctions against IRISL and Iran's national airline, Iran Air, over the same allegations.

