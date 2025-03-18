IPL 2025: Wicket at the Wankhede Stadium will suit Ryan Rickleton, says AB de Villiers

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) Ahead of Mumbai Indians kickstarting their IPL 2025 season against fellow five-time champions Chennai Super Kings on March 23, legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers believes the pitches at the side’s home venue Wankhede Stadium will suit in-form batter Ryan Rickelton’s batting style.

Rickleton was picked by MI in last year’s mega auction in Jeddah and is all set to feature in an IPL for the first time. The left-handed opener, who is also a wicketkeeper, is coming off a strong season in the SA20, where he was fourth-highest run-getter for MI Cape Town with 336 runs in eight games at an average of 48 and strike-rate of 178.72.

“It's great to see Rickleton get a full-on opportunity at the IPL. Rickleton is in the form of his life. He's broken doors down in all formats of the game. He's a very smart cricketer, but can be incredibly explosive as well. I think the wicket there at the Wankhede Stadium is going to suit him to the T alongside Rohit Sharma, who is coming up with a bit of form,” said de Villiers to IANS on the Star Sports Press Room show episode on Tuesday.

Rickleton has been in amazing recent form for South Africa internationally, scoring a double century in Tests against Pakistan at home and hitting his first ODI against Afghanistan in the Proteas’ Champions Trophy opening game.

With Ishan Kishan moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad, de Villiers, a JioStar expert for IPL 2025, stated that he was excited by the possible opening combination of Rickleton and Rohit for MI, adding that it has the potential to make life tough for bowlers in the competition.

“I do like the look of that – a right-left hand combination for MI this coming season. Rohit and Rickleton, the double ‘R’s - I think they're going to be fantastic. We know that at the Wankhede Stadium, it's difficult to defend over there, as well as to keep the run rate down.

“So, these two, I feel, will take full advantage of that. I do feel the opening pair of MI is going to be explosive this season, and it will be very tough for the bowlers to bowl to because there's a right-left hand combination," he concluded.

