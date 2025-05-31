IPL 2025: 'Whenever you feel game is going away, get him in’, says Pandya on Bumrah’s crucial spell

While Bumrah led with the ball, it was former MI skipper Rohit Sharma who took charge with the bat and scored a 50-ball 81. After being dropped on two separate occasions, Rohit helped his team raise 228 in the first innings. Rohit acknowledged he got lucky, but claimed one still needs to play well to capitalize on the lifeline.

"I've got only four fifties; I think I would have liked to get more. I do understand the importance of playing the Eliminator. Again, a complete team performance. When I play, it's trying to understand how I can play my best.

"Today, after having that luck going my way, I knew I had to make the most of it. I'm glad I could do that, and get the team into a good position. We knew it would be slightly challenging with the dew coming in. I've played all those shots in the game before, and unfortunately, I found fielders [today]. I got lucky; those catches got dropped. Even after the drop, you've got to play well,” said Rohit.

