IPL 2025: RCB are extremely excited, confident in their abilities, says Karthik ahead of clash with CSK

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Dinesh Karthik, the batting coach and mentor of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), said the mood in the side is of extreme excitement and confidence in their abilities ahead of a high-stakes clash against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB have beaten CSK only once at Chepauk in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2008, and Friday’s clash offers them a golden chance to get a win at the fortress of the five-time IPL winners. The Rajat Patidar-led side also arrives for Friday’s clash after outclassing defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens.

"I honestly feel that the way we are structuring our team, the way we are playing, and the way we intend to play makes this game very exciting for us. As a team, we are extremely excited and confident in our abilities,” said Karthik in the pre-match press conference on Thursday.

“In the first few games, we showed glimpses of what we are capable of, and our goal is to keep raising the bar, regardless of the venue. It is still early in the tournament, and while past stats exist, this is a fresh group of players who are hungry and eager to make an impact," he added.

One of the key differentiators in Friday’s clash will be how the likes of Patidar and Virat Kohli deal with the CSK spin trio of Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli had made 59 not out in their win over KKR and Karthik called the talismanic batter a special player who still has the drive to improve himself.

“He is coming off some serious runs in the Champions Trophy. He has batted well in the recent past against spin, especially in white-ball cricket. So, I don't want to go too deep into stats. I am not very aware. But if I remember, in the World Cup finals, he got runs where it mattered.”

“Apart from that, in the Champions Trophy, he had a good tournament, the second highest run-getter, and that doesn't come without playing on spin because in Dubai, as you all know, how well it helped the spinners was very apparent. So, I believe right now, he is batting as well as he has ever done.”

“Even today, just now as I came out, he wanted to work on one more shot. I was thinking at this point in time to work on one more shot that tells you the hunger that he has in his mindset. He wants to just improve and keep raising the bar. So, he is a special player. At this point, the way I see it, he is batting as confidently and as well as he has ever done in IPL,” he said.

This tournament marks Karthik’s first stint in a coaching role after being an IPL player from 2008 to 2024. “Being part of this setup as a mentor, watching the players in practice, and seeing their approach has made it an exciting build-up for me personally. It is two strong teams going head-to-head, and I cannot wait for the game to begin," he concluded.

