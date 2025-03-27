Ugandan military tightens border security after deadly clashes in neighbouring Congo

Kampala, March 27 (IANS) The Ugandan military has intensified screening and surveillance along its border with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) following last week's clashes that left 242 Congolese militiamen dead.

Chris Magezi, acting spokesperson for the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), told Xinhua by phone on Thursday that the army, police, internal security agencies, and local councils are on high alert to prevent armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), from infiltrating Uganda and launching retaliatory attacks.

Last week, the Ugandan military announced it had killed 242 armed Lendu militants under the Cooperative for the Development of the Congo (CODECO), who are reportedly allied with the ADF.

"The UPDF and all sister security agencies are working together. We are constantly vigilant. We trust our systems to receive those who seek safety and security, treat them humanely, and provide support while identifying any wrong elements," said Magezi.

"We are closely monitoring for any wrong elements attempting to enter Uganda. They will be apprehended and prosecuted according to the law," he said.

Uganda deployed troops several weeks ago to eastern DRC's northern Ituri Province to curb attacks by Lendu militants under CODECO and other armed groups. The mission also aims to prevent ADF infiltration, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ADF, a Ugandan rebel group affiliated with the Islamic State in Central Africa, has long operated in the eastern DRC.

The UN Refugee Agency reported this week that more than 30,000 Congolese have fled to Uganda since January.

Security agencies warn that some militants may disguise themselves as refugees to enter Uganda.

Earlier on March 25, the Ugandan military said that its deployment of troops in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), specifically in the town of Bunia, which helped prevent civilian killings.

Chris Magezi told Xinhua by phone that the presence of Ugandan forces in Bunia, Djugu, and Mahagi has significantly improved security in the DRC's northern province of Ituri.

