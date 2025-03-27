TN govt to honour music mastero Ilaiyaraaja on June 2: CM Stalin

Chennai, March 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced today that the state government will honour legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja for his extraordinary musical journey spanning over five decades.

The felicitation ceremony is scheduled to take place in Chennai on June 2.

Speaking in the state legislative assembly, Stalin said that the tribute will recognise Ilaiyaraaja’s remarkable contributions to the world of music.

The maestro recently returned to Chennai after delivering a landmark symphonic performance in London.

Ilaiyaraaja met the Chief Minister at his residence and expressed his gratitude for the upcoming honour. It’s worth noting that Stalin had also met the composer shortly before his departure to the UK.

The music maestro is planning a live performance in Chennai this June, which is expected to be a grand celebration of his illustrious career.

On March 9, at midnight, Ilaiyaraaja made history with his first-ever Western classical symphony titled Valiant, presented at the Eventim Apollo Theatre in London.

The performance featured a surprise collaboration with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and marked a significant milestone, making him the first Indian film composer to achieve such a feat in London. Valiant was recorded with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and served as its world premiere.

Ilaiyaraaja is widely acknowledged as one of the first Indian composers to blend Western classical elements with Indian film music and is the first from the country to compose a full-length symphony.

With a career spanning over 48 years, Ilaiyaraaja has composed more than 7,000 songs and scored music for over 1,500 films.

He has also performed in more than 20,000 concerts globally.

Fondly known as Isaignani (the musical sage), he was conferred the title of Maestro by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

In 2013, a survey celebrating 100 years of Indian cinema declared him the greatest music composer in the country, with 49 per cent of the vote.

The following year, he was ranked ninth on Taste of Cinema’s list of the 25 greatest film composers in world cinema history—standing alongside international legends like Ennio Morricone, John Williams, and Jerry Goldsmith.

He remains the only Indian composer featured on that list. Ilaiyaraaja was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2010 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2018 -- India's third and second-highest civilian awards, respectively. Since July 2022, he has served as a nominated Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

A biographical film titled Ilaiyaraaja was officially announced on March 20, 2024, and is expected to capture the journey of one of India's most celebrated musicians.

