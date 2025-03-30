IPL 2025: Overton, Shankar come in as Chennai opt to bowl against Rajasthan

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed two changes in the playing 11 with Jamie Overton and Vijay Shankar coming in for Sam Curran and Deepak Hooda.

"We will bowl first. Looks a good wicket, better than the last game that was played here so we'll look to chase. So far so good, it was a quick turnaround, very little time for us but that's how the IPL is. We have to be ready. We have come here for the first time as a franchise, good to see all the love we've got. Two changes, Jamie Overton comes in for Sam Curran and Vijay Shankar for Deepak Hooda," he said at the toss.

On the other hand, the home side opted for the same side despite losing to defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the last match.

"Would've done the same as well. My hometown, been brought up here and played a lot of cricket here, surreal feeling to play in front of all these people. We've done well in small bits, it's about coming together and putting up a collective performance. Same team for us," Rajasthan stand-in captain Riyan Parag said.

Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

Impact Substitutes: Shivam Dube, Mukesh Choudhary, Devon Conway, Shaik Rasheed, Sam Curran.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma

Impact Substitutes: Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Dubey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh.

