Gurugram: MCG to appoint new agency to collect garbage

Gurugram, March 30 (IANS) To improve the cleanliness system in Gurugram, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will soon appoint a new agency to collect door-to-door garbage, officials said.

It may be noted that, due to the lack of door-to-door garbage collection, heaps of garbage on the roads from sectors to colonies are testifying to the plight.

In such a situation, the corporation has prepared a plan to hand over the door-to-door garbage collection work to a new agency.

The officials said that two months later, in June, applications will be sought from private agencies for a contract, and preparations are already underway for the allocation of new tenders for cleanliness by the MCG. The current agency permit will expire in June.

The MCG sources said there is a plan to assign the garbage collection and dumping work to a single agency. Under the scheme, this work will be assigned to the agency for seven years.

The corporation had already cancelled the contract of the garbage collection agency, Ecogreen Company, and Vimalraj Agency was appointed to collect door-to-door garbage here in the city. The agency took over the door-to-door garbage collection in the previous year.

Meanwhile, there are heaps of garbage at many places in old and new Gurugram, including Bus Stand Road, Sanjay Gram Road, Sheetal Mata Road, Sarai Village, New Colony, Sector-5, 31, 40, 55, 44, Vishnu Garden, Palam Vihar, Dharm Colony, Bhim Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, and others.

"The process of allocation of a new tender is going on to improve the garbage collection system. The old agency will work till June. A new agency will be appointed soon," said MCG Commissioner Ashok Kumar.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.