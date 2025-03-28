IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG rescheduled to April 8 owing to Ram Navami festivities

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the rescheduling of Match No. 19 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), originally scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

The decision follows a request from Kolkata Police to the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) regarding the deployment of personnel across the city owing to festivities of Ram Navami. The authorities have recommended that the game be moved to Tuesday, April 8, 2025, making for an afternoon game at 3:30 PM IST. The rest of the schedule remains unchanged.

April 6, will now be a single-header match day, with Sunrisers Hyderabad hosting Gujarat Titans at 7:30 PM (Match No. 20) as originally scheduled. Tuesday, April 8, will be a double-header match day, featuring the KKR vs. LSG fixture in the afternoon in Kolkata, followed by Punjab Kings hosting Chennai Super Kings (Match No. 22) in New Chandigarh in the evening, as per the original schedule.

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have had a stumbling start to the 2025 edition. After losing their opening game against the Royals Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at the Eden Gardens, the defending champions roared back in style with a six-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

The Lucknow Super Giants also lost their opening game courtesy of Ashutosh Sharma’s heroics in a brilliant run chase of 210, which saw the Delhi Capitals prevail by one wicket and dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in their second game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium when they chased down 191 with 23 balls to spare.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.