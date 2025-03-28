Telangana tops in cybercrime detection, recovery of lost phones

Hyderabad, March 28 (IANS) Telangana Police have emerged as top performer in the country in cybercrime detection and lost mobile phone recovery.

The department’s advanced tracking systems, combined with specialized cybercrime units, have enabled it to trace and recover more than 60,000 stolen or lost mobile phones since 2023, providing significant relief to the public.

This success highlights the efficiency and commitment of the police force in leveraging technology for public welfare. By actively registering cases, assisting victims, and ensuring financial recovery, Telangana Police is not only maintaining law and order but also fostering public confidence, said a statement from the Director General of Police (DGP) office on Friday.

The department has said that it remains committed to adopting new-age policing strategies and enhancing its technological capabilities to combat emerging crimes effectively. With its proactive approach, strong technological interventions, and people-friendly initiatives, Telangana Police continues to set an exemplary benchmark in law enforcement across the country.

Telangana Police stood out as a model of excellence in law enforcement, earning national recognition for its proactive measures in crime detection, prevention, and victim assistance.

According to the department, one of the key reasons for the rise in reported cases is Telangana Police’s free registration policy, which ensures that every complaint is taken seriously and documented without any reluctance. This initiative is aimed at enhancing public trust and ensuring justice for victims.

The department actively encourages people to come forward and report crimes without fear or hesitation. With the rapid growth of technology, cybercrime has become a significant challenge for law enforcement agencies worldwide. Telangana Police has recognized this trend and taken decisive steps to counter cyber offenses, which include online frauds, phishing scams, financial frauds, and identity theft.

The department actively registers cybercrime cases not just to bring offenders to justice but also to help victims recover their lost money.

The spurt in the reporting of cybercrime is due to cases registered proactively by Telangana police to return money back to the victims. A major success of this initiative is the swift refund of the stolen amounts to victims. The department has effectively facilitated the refund of ₹183 crores to affected individuals in 2024.

While traditional crimes such as murder, murder for gain, roiting, burglary, physical assaults, and property offenses have seen a declining trend over the last few years, cybercrimes have significantly increased. This shift is primarily due to the technical expertise and growing awareness among criminals who exploit digital platforms for illegal activities.

Telangana Police is continuously upgrading its cyber capabilities, tracking mechanisms, and preventive strategies to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.