IPL 2025: Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping sends fans at Chepauk in frenzy

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Even at 43 years of age, India legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still flaunting his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The wicket-keeper batter’s incredible display halted English opener Phil Salt’s fast start to the innings by stumping him off Noor Ahmed in the fifth over of Match 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are taking on Chennai Super Kings for the eighth match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. Salt, batting on 32 off 15 deliveries, missed the on-the-up cover drive on a length ball angling away outside off, but his foot was on the line. Upon review, the Englishman’s toe was hovering just millimeters above the ground, bringing down curtains on his explosive start to the game.

Salt had struck five boundaries and a six in his brief stay at the crease and was growing dangerous with each over. It was his effort that helped RCB cross fifty in the sixth over before Dhoni halted their progress with his brilliant stumping. With Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli at the crease, the Challengers racked up 56/1 in six overs of the Power-play.

This is the second time in a week that Dhoni has put on display his brilliance behind the stumps. In their opening match, he had produced a similar mesmerizing moment when he stumped Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, his lightning-quick glovework leaving the fans craving for more. And Dhoni did not disappoint and produced an even better effort against RCB on Friday.

Earlier, both CSK and RCB made a change each in their playing XI from the side that played their last match. CSK brought in Matheesha Pathirana in place of Nathan Ellis while RCB included the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Rasik Salam.

Both RCB and CSK come into the Southern Derby having won their opening games against Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, respectively. The former are looking to register their first win at this venue since 2008, the inaugural edition of the tournament.

