'India First' has become the mantra of country’s foreign policy, says PM Modi

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about India’s rising prominence and growing stature on the world stage and how the global powers are keenly keeping a watch on the country because of its growth trajectory.

“Today, the world's eyes are on India. It is eagerly watching us to know and understand – what India is thinking today,” PM Modi told a gathering at a media summit.

Elaborating on India’s remarkable growth in the past decade, Prime Minister said that the country went to become fifth largest economy, rising from 11th spot, under NDA and added that the world is watching at India with hope and excitement.

“India First has become the mantra of India’s foreign policy”, said PM Modi.

He remarked that India once followed a policy of maintaining equal distance from all nations, the current approach emphasizes being equally close to all -- an "Equi-Closeness" policy. He also underscored that the global community now values India's opinions, innovations, and efforts like never before.

Prime Minister highlighted that India was not merely participating in the world order but also contributing to shaping and securing the future, while recalling India's vital role in global security, particularly during Covid-19 pandemic.

He also shed light on India's initiative of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) as a solution for sustainable energy, for even the smallest nations. He remarked that this effort not only positively impacts the climate but also secures the energy needs of Global South countries. He noted that more than 100 countries have joined this initiative.

He also spoke about India's efforts towards the launch of initiatives like India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), the project that has potential to bring lasting changes of respective economies and strengthening the global supply chain, like never before.

The Prime Minister also spoke about African Union being made a permanent member during G-20 Summit, and how it was a progressive move to make global systems more participative and democratic.

"Such efforts have established India's strong presence in the new world order. This is just the beginning, as India's capabilities on global platforms continue to reach new heights," he remarked.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.