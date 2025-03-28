Karti Chidambaram meets PM Modi, proposes national task force to tackle stray dog issue

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Congress MP Karti Chidambaram met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to discuss the growing health and safety concerns posed by stray dogs. During the meeting, Chidambaram highlighted the urgency of the issue and suggested the establishment of a National Task Force to provide a comprehensive, humane, and scientific solution while collaborating closely with local bodies.

In a post on X, the Congress MP from Sivaganga, who is the son of former finance minister P. Chidambaram, said: "Met the Prime Minister today in his Parliament House office to bring to his notice the growing health & safety concerns posed by stray dogs. India is home to one of the largest stray dog populations globally, with over 6.2 crore stray dogs."

He also pointed out that India is a major hub for rabies, which accounts for 36 per cent of the world’s rabies-related deaths.

Chidambaram further said: "Despite the introduction of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, the implementation has been ineffective. I raised concerns about the inadequacy of the current system, where local bodies lack the resources, funding, and technology to tackle this issue effectively."

Acknowledging the need for urgent action, Chidambaram added: "It's clear that urgent action is required. I suggested establishing a National Task Force to provide a holistic, humane, and scientific solution while working closely with local bodies. Additionally, dedicated shelter houses and a long-term plan must be in place to address this challenge."

Chidambaram has raised this issue at an appropriate time.

His appeal on this issue during a meeting with PM Modi comes at a time when the nation grapples with the growing problem of stray dogs.

The issue undoubtedly poses serious health risks and safety concerns. The Congress MP's proposal aims to find a sustainable solution by involving local authorities and ensuring a well-resourced framework to address the crisis.

