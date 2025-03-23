IPL 2025: Credit for the win goes to Krunal and Suyash, says RCB captain Patidar

Kolkata, March 22 (IANS) After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a seven-wicket win over defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), skipper Rajat Patidar credited spinners Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma for setting the base for an emphatic victory.

With the old ball gripping at the Eden Gardens, Krunal and Suyash, despite being hit for big runs initially, ran through KKR’s famed middle-order, ensuring that they could only make 174/8, despite a score of 230+ being a possibility. While Suyash had 1-47, Krunal finished with incredible figures of 3-29.

“There was pressure, but it was a good day for me. If we keep winning like this, it will be a good day. It was pretty clear for me - I don't mind Suyash giving runs, he was our main wicket-taking bowler, so I backed him. All credit goes to both the bowlers (Krunal and Suyash), from over 13, they showed courage and determination. The mindset of taking wickets was really amazing.”

“It's really great when you have a player like him (Virat Kohli), it's a great opportunity for me to learn from one of the great players of the game. That was a pre-determined shot (off Harshit over backward point), I was going over covers, the ball nipped back and it went automatically,” said Patidar in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Pandya, who took the Player of the Match award, talked about how the spinners have to up their game in an era where batters are hitting boundaries hugely. “When one plays against so much of a crowd, I had to narrow down my focus. If I get hit, I had to get hit off a good ball, but glad that I could deliver.”

“You have to go with the flow, how cricket is evolving. Batters have the skill set to hit sixes consistently. You also have to up your game, have to make sure I bowl quicker. Change of pace is associated with pacers but also I tried it. Now Jitesh knows what I will do, if it's a wide yorker or a bouncer, if you have something in your armoury, why not use it (on surprise bouncer).”

“It's been amazing, when I got into the team, I realised how much madness there is. The crowd support you get, even in domestic cricket, there also people are chanting RCB. It's been 10 days since I have joined and it's been pretty good.”

RCB’s chase of 175 was set up by Phil Salt and Virat Kohli being blazing from the word go to stitch a 95-run opening partnership. Though Salt fell just before the halfway mark of the chase for 56, Kohli remained unbeaten on 59 off 36 balls, as RCB wrapped the emphatic win with 22 balls to spare.

“Probably the partnership (on the most pleasing thing with the bat), we (Kohli and I) haven't batted much together, and to go out there and put together a partnership was really pleasing. It is a ground I know and I know these guys (KKR) very well.”

“Yes, it did (come on nicely in the second innings) and you just needed to stand still and hit the ball, it does make a difference. That is what we spoke about as a batting group, very pleased with the outcome. Had a great time here last year and won the trophy. Obviously, there are no friends out there (in this league).”

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who top-scored for his team with a sweetly-timed 56, rued the quick fall of wickets after the 13th over, which turned the tide in RCB’s favour.

“I thought we were going well till the 13th over but 2-3 wickets changed the momentum. Batters that followed tried their best but didn't work out.”

“When myself and Venky (Venkatesh Iyer) were batting, we were discussing that 200-210 was achievable but those wickets changed the momentum. A little bit of dew was there, but they had a very good powerplay with the bat. It (174/8) was under par. We were looking for 200+. We don't want to think too much about this game but at the same time just try and get better in certain areas,” he added.

