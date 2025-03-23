Rajesh Kumar expresses gratitude to Cong central leadership on becoming Bihar party chief

Patna, March 23 (IANS) Rajesh Kumar, a Dalit leader from Bihar, who was recently appointed as the State Congress President, on Saturday, expressed gratitude to the party's central leadership, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"We thank Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for entrusting me with this significant responsibility," he said.

Kumar, the two-term MLA from Kutumba constituency in Aurangabad district, was recently appointed as the President of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC), succeeding Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Upon his arrival at the party headquarters, Sadaqat Ashram, for the first time after being appointed as the State party President, was looking emotional.

Kumar was warmly welcomed by the party leaders at the state headquarters.

In his address, Kumar emphasised the Congress' commitment to addressing public interest issues as the state approaches the Assembly elections.

He highlighted concerns such as rampant corruption and unemployment, saying, "At present, there is no talk of employment, corruption in all departments is rampant here, and we will go among the public with these issues."

Kumar also underscored the importance of increasing the party's vote percentage, aiming for a 24 per cent rise, and stressed the collective effort of Congress leaders, district presidents, and party workers in achieving this goal.

"Our vote percentage is continuously increasing and we have to increase the vote percentage by 24 per cent, we will work on this," he said.

Regarding potential electoral alliances and the number of seats the Congress plans to contest, the new State party President indicated that these discussions would occur closer to the election date.

He maintained that the immediate focus remains on engaging with the public on pertinent issues affecting their daily lives.

Kumar's appointment is perceived as a strategic move by the Congress to strengthen its base among marginalised communities in Bihar, especially the Dalits, Mahadalits and economically weaker sections of the society ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled later this year.

His leadership is anticipated to bring renewed vigour to the party's efforts in the state.

The Congress is in a phase of revamping its state leadership in Bihar.

Recently, it Krishna Allavaru from Karnataka the All India Congress Committee in-charge of Bihar and All India Congress Committee Incharge, NSUI, Kanhaiya Kumar, is frequently visiting every district in the state to strengthen the party at the grassroots level.

