IPL 2025: Auction was a nerve-wracking experience, happy to be joining DC, says KL Rahul

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season, India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul reflected back on last year's auction and shared his excitement about joining the new franchise Delhi Capitals.

Rahul led the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the last three editions but he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction. He was bought by Delhi for Rs 14 crore after letting go of their star wicketkeeper-batter and captain Rishabh Pant. However, Rahul will only be limited to behind the stumps duty after Delhi named Axar Patel as their new captain for the season.

"The auction was a nerve-wracking experience. As a player, not knowing which team you will end up with is never easy. Over the years, I’ve seen how unpredictable auctions can be - there’s no fixed pattern to how things unfold. Having been a captain for the last three seasons, I have been actively involved in the process of building a team. I understand the kind of pressure franchises face when assembling a squad. But from a player's perspective, it’s even tougher because your career is at stake," Rahul said while speaking on JioHotstar's Superstars.

"The auction can shape a player's future or present unexpected challenges. I was definitely nervous, even a little anxious. But at the same time, I knew this was the right step for my career. There was excitement too, though it didn’t last very long because reality set in quickly. I’m really happy to be joining Delhi Capitals. Parth Jindal, the team’s owner, is a close friend, and we have spent a lot of time outside of cricket discussing various things. I know how passionate he is about the sport and I’m thrilled to be a part of this team. We have a strong squad, and I’m looking forward to the season ahead," he added.

Commenting on the team combination, Rahul feels Delhi have a solid squad that boasts a great combination of experienced players and young talent.

"This will be a new experience for me - joining a new franchise, possibly my fourth or fifth team in the IPL. I feel both excited and a little nervous. Every time you step into a new team environment, a lot of thoughts cross your mind - how the players will be, how the owners run the team, how the fans will respond - all of that. So, it's a mix of emotions. Looking at the squad and how the management has built the team, it looks like a well-balanced side with most areas covered," he said.

"There’s a great combination of experienced players and young talent, and I’m excited to play alongside some incredibly skilled youngsters and learn from them as well. With players like Mitchell Starc, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, many of whom I have played with before, we have a solid squad. I can’t wait for the IPL to begin, the 32-year-old added.

Delhi will open their IPL 2025 campaign against Rahul's former side Lucknow in Visakhapatnam on March 23.

