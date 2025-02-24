IOA sets up Adhoc Committee to handle BFI, conduct elections

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) With the elections for the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) being delayed and rising complaints of mismanagement, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has formed a five-member Adhoc Committee including senior boxer Shiva Thapa to manage day-to-day affairs of the organisation till all issues are resolved.

Along with Thapa, administrators Madhukant Pathak, Rajesh Bhandari, Dr. D.P Bhatt, and Virendra Singh Thakur will comprise the Adhoc Committee which will take "immediate steps to address the grievances raised by the boxing community, facilitate athlete participation in upcoming international competitions, and work towards conducting the IBF elections at the earliest".

The IOA, in its order, said that the tenure of the current BFI office-bearers ended on February 2 but the elections could not be conducted following a case over the previous elections in which the order has gone against the BFI.

“The IOA has been closely monitoring the administrative affairs of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). As per the governing norms, elections to the IBF were to be conducted on or before February 2, 2025. However, despite the prescribed timeline, the elections have not been held, resulting in administrative instability within the federation,” IOA president PT Usha said in a letter issued on Monday.

Usha said that several office-bearers and athletes have written to the IOA President complaining about the delay in the conduct of elections.

“This office has received numerous complaints from stakeholders, including athletes, coaches, and concerned authorities, regarding the non-participation of Indian boxers in various important National / International events in recent months. This situation is detrimental to the growth and performance of Indian boxing on the global stage and necessitates immediate corrective measures,” Usha said in her order.

In her order, Usha said, "The Adhoc Committee shall act in a neutral and independent manner, ensuring no conflict of interest. All actions taken must be documented, and records must be maintained for audit and review purposes".

"The Adhoc Committee shall issue the election notice and schedule as per BFI's Constitution and current regulatory guidelines and appoint a returning Office and an independent election observer to oversee the election process," the letter issued by Usha said.

The IOA letter also said, "The Adhoc Committee shall also be responsible for verification of details of all affiliated State Boxing Associations and providing an accurate list of office-bearers of such State Boxing Associations".

The IOA said the order would come into effect immediately.

