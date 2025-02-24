Delhi Congress cautions BJP against AAP bid to scuttle tabling of CAG reports

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The Delhi Congress on Monday cautioned the ruling BJP against AAP MLAs’ disruptive tactics of raising the ‘photo swap’ issue to scuttle the tabling of the 14 CAG reports in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said that the BJP Government should focus on the welfare of the people and the development of the Capital and not play into the hands of the AAP MLAs, who will employ all the devious tricks in their hands to prevent the tabling of the 14 CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports.

He alleged that former AAP CMs Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi had tried to hide the CAG reports from the public, to cover up the unprecedented corruption of the AAP Government in the implementation of the liquor policy and the construction of the “Sheesh Mahal” at the expense of the tax payers’ money.

He said that the stormy session on the first day of the three-day Assembly session, during which the AAP alleged a bid by the BJP to replace photos of B.R. Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh with that of the President and Prime Minister, was a clear indication that AAP’s disruptive tactics.

Yadav said if the BJP government allows the AAP to scuttle the tabling of CAG reports, happen, then the public will certainly conclude that the BJP and AAP were hands in glove to cover up the AAP Government’s corruption and misdeeds.

He also said that the BJP government’s first priority should be to fulfil all its election promises and repair the damages caused to the civic infrastructure, including broken roads, and clean up the polluted Yamuna and the toxic air so that Delhi can be restored to its old, beautiful state in which the Congress Government had left the city behind after 15 years of its golden rule.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit out at the AAP for its attempt to cook up a “photo-swap” issue to remain relevant.

Reacting to Leader of Opposition Atishi’s allegations of removal of pictures of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Shadeed Bhagat Singh from her Office, CM Gupta said, "This is their tactic to hide their corruption and misdeeds behind Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh.”

CM Gupta said her room has given equal requests to Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh, the President, the PM and the Father of the Nation.

Should the photo of the President of the country not be put up? Should the photo of Father of the Nation Gandhi ji not be put up? asked the Chief Minister.

In the 70-member Assembly, the BJP has 48 MLAs and the AAP has 22. The Congress has no representation in the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.