'Invincible' Season Three First look images: There is a new villain in town

Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Prime Video recently unveiled the first look pictures from the much-awaited season 3 of "Invincible". Touted to be the craziest and bloodiest season yet, the sequel will feature a new supervillain.

Audiences will get to see Powerplex, a new villain focused on making Mark Grayson's (Steven Yeun) life hell. Going by the comic book "Invincible" is based on, Powerplex is upset at the protagonist for his accidental involvement in the death of his sister. Powerplex's powers are connected to electricity.

Bankrolled by Skybound Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, the first three episodes of the show will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories from 6th February 2025. After that additional episodes will be dropped every Thursday from 13th March.

The show is inspired by the award-winning comic book series by Robert Kirkman, with co-creator Cory Walker, and contributing creator Ryan Ottley. "Invincible" narrates the tale of 17-year-old Mark Grayson. After inheriting his father’s superpowers, he sets out to become Earth’s greatest defender. However, he finds the job to be more challenging than he could have ever imagined.

The cast of "Invincible" features Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons as leads. Talking about the voice cast, Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow are a part of the team.

While Kirkman, Rogen, David Alpert, Catherine Winder, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, and Evan Goldberg are the executive producers, the show has Helen Leigh and Cory Walker as the co-executive producers.

Meanwhile, the first two seasons of the animated series turned out to be a massive success with “Certified Fresh” rankings on Rotten Tomatoes. They also bagged the Rotten Tomatoes’ Golden Tomato Award for Best Animated Series in 2023.

