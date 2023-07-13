Internet is borderless, all nations must work together on cyber safety: MoS IT

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The future of cyber space requires all countries to work together in order to keep it safe and trusted and internet is one area where borders are not recognised, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Thursday.

Addressing the G20 conference on ‘Crime and Security in the age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse’ in Gurugram, he said that while technology has demonstrated its power to bring in the good, it has also become a force for user harm, toxicity, misinformation and criminality.

“The internet is an area where borders are not recognized as the victim is in one jurisdiction, the crime in another, and the perpetrator in a third jurisdiction,” the minister told the gathering.

“It is clear that challenges of user harm, toxicity and criminality on the internet require different responses from law enforcement agencies and governments around the world,” Chandrasekhar added.

The two-day G20 conference is being attended by over 900 distinguished individuals from G20 countries, as well as representatives from special invitee countries, international bodies, technology leaders, and experts, to discuss ways to protect the digital space from evolving cyber threats.

Chandrasekhar said that “we must understand that the future of cyber space requires all countries to work together in order to keep it safe and trusted”.

“We must work in partnership not just in investigation, but for development of framework, tools and protocols on regulation and for addressing the increasing challenges and threats to the safety of digital nagriks all over the world,” he stressed.

