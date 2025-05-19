We Are ONE PEOPLE: Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace and Unity

On Easter morning, Pope Francis blessed the city of Rome alongside the newly elected Pope Leo XIV. Chosen by the College of Cardinals on May 8, 2025, he becomes the 267th pope from the Augustinian order and a successor to Saint Peter. The year 2025 marks a Jubilee Holy Year — a time of pilgrimage, reflection, and renewal for the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV is the first U.S.-born pope in the 2,000-year history of the Church and also the first to hold dual citizenship—American and Peruvian. His papal name honors Pope Leo XIII, renowned for championing social justice, workers' rights, and ethical capitalism at the dawn of the industrial age.

Like his namesake, Pope Leo XIV embraces technology with caution and compassion. Known as the “Digital Saint,” he seeks to integrate technological innovation into the Holy See while ensuring its use serves the common good. As the Church steps into the era of Artificial Intelligence, Pope Leo XIV envisions a future where faith and innovation coexist for humanity's benefit.

A Bicultural Bridge Between Worlds

Born as Robert Prevost on September 14, 1955, in the humble parish community of Dalton, South Chicago, Pope Leo XIV was raised in a multicultural household. His mother, Mildred Martínez, a Black Creole from New Orleans, and his father, Louis Marius Prevost, a U.S. Navy veteran and educator, instilled in him values of service and humility. He later moved to Chiclayo, Peru, where he lived most of his life before assuming his current role in the Vatican.

Peruvians call him “the new leader of hope,” believing his heart beats with Peruvian warmth and kindness. Pope Leo XIV’s dual identity makes him a unique spiritual bridge between continents, cultures, and communities.

Rooted in Faith and Humility

In 1977, he joined the Order of Saint Augustine, inspired by his mother’s practice of inviting Augustinian priests for dinner. This exposure led him to follow the teachings of Saint Augustine, particularly the belief that “our hearts are restless until they rest in You.” He was ordained a priest in 1982 and holds degrees in mathematics, divinity, and canon law.

Even as a child, he would play priest. A neighbor once called him a “future pope” when he was just in first grade. Years later, middle schoolers Vincent Wall and Ava Broz likened his rise to the Chicago Cubs’ historic World Series win in 2016 — both global miracles rooted in Chicago. Their playful prophecy came true.

Fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, Pope Leo XIV uses language not just as a tool, but as a spiritual bridge to connect deeply with people — particularly in rural, indigenous, and marginalized communities. His understanding of cultural nuances has made him a compassionate communicator and a humble listener.

A Life of Service and Symbolism

Pope Leo XIV has a deep love for music, sports, and driving, and is an avid tennis and baseball fan — especially of the White Sox. His speeches are often spiritual and diplomatic, calling for peace and global harmony.

In Peru, he spent over a decade walking through dusty villages, defending the rights of marginalized people amidst poverty, political instability, and social tension. His time there shaped his approach to leadership — rooted in solidarity, justice, religious freedom, and human dignity. Known for his symbolic gestures, he sees great meaning in simple acts of connection.

Indian Connections

As the General of the Order of St. Augustine, Pope Leo XIV visited India in 2004 and 2006, traveling through Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He was remembered for his humility, never asking for special treatment, traveling in small vehicles, and staying in modest rooms in Aluva and Edakochi. His simplicity deeply moved those who met him.

A Papacy of Peace

In his first Sunday address, Pope Leo XIV echoed Pope Francis’s cry for peace:

“In this dramatic scenario of a third world war fought piecemeal, as Pope Francis said, I too turn to the world’s leaders with an ever-timely appeal: Never again, war.”

He called specifically for peace in Gaza and welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, expressing hope for a lasting accord. His words echoed Pope Paul VI’s 1965 address to the United Nations, where he declared:

“**No more war, war

- Zahara Begum, USA Founder , Tahera Trust {AP & Telangana, India)