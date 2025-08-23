US Revokes 6,000 Student Visas: Indian Students Advised to Stay Low-Key on Social Media

As the US crackdown on immigration intensifies, Indian students have been advised to stay put and maintain a low profile, particularly on social media.

The advisory follows the US State Department’s revocation of more than 6,000 international student visas earlier this week over alleged violations. Reports suggest that about 4,000 of these students were accused of breaking the law, including offences linked to ‘support for terrorism.’

Although the nationality-wise breakup of the revoked visas has not been disclosed, the US administration has been targeting students accused of participating in pro-Palestine protests, charging them with anti-Semitism.

University Living CEO Saurabh Arora said the development has left many parents and students in India anxious. He noted that some students may have been caught in grey areas such as social media activity or campus protests. Arora urged students to treat their visa as integral to their study-abroad kit: “Just as you would not miss an exam or forget an assignment, don’t ignore the rules.”

Over 330,000 Indians are currently enrolled in US universities, making up nearly 30% of all overseas students there.

Adarsh Khandelwal, co-founder of Collegify, told the media that scrutiny of international students could intensify in the coming months, especially with $170 billion earmarked for US immigration enforcement.

However, he stressed that more than 85% of student visa reviews are usually resolved without lasting consequences. In cases involving short-term procedural hurdles, students have been advised to ensure their SEVIS (Student and Exchange Visitor Information System) status, paperwork, and finances are updated while continuing regular engagement with universities.

Amid the tightening immigration measures, many Indians are now exploring alternatives such as the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and parts of Europe.

This shift comes as students from India, China, and West Asia increasingly face US visa delays, revocations, or denials.