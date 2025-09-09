Nepal Protests Intensify: Finance Minister Chased, Kicked & Thrashed

As protests in Nepal continue to escalate, a video showing agitators chasing and assaulting the nation’s Finance Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, has gone viral on social media.

The disturbing footage emerged shortly after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his post.

The unrest was sparked by the government’s decision to ban 26 social media apps over non-registration, including Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. The demonstrations quickly escalated, with young protesters—primarily from Generation Z—taking to the streets to protest rampant corruption and a struggling economy.

In the video, protestors can be seen chasing the Finance Minister, kicking him so forcefully that he struck a wall. As he tried to escape, the crowd pursued him down a street, while onlookers watched in disbelief.

As Nepal descended further into political turmoil, clashes intensified, prompting police to open fire, resulting in the deaths of 19 people. Kathmandu’s main international airport was temporarily closed after smoke from nearby fires, set by protesters, threatened aircraft safety, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal confirmed.

Scores of Gen Z demonstrators stormed Kathmandu on Monday (September 8), reportedly entering Nepal’s Parliament in protest of the social media ban, which took effect on Friday (September 5). Protesters also voiced concerns over corruption and rising unemployment.

The demonstrations, dubbed the “Gen Z Revolution,” drew students and young professionals highlighting the ban’s impact on education, businesses, and social connectivity. Nepal has a history of restricting access to popular online platforms, and these protests reflect growing frustration among the nation’s youth.

As the situation intensified, the Nepali Army was deployed in volatile areas to restore order.