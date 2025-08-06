Mid-Air Scare Caught on Camera: Bird Strike Rips Nose Off Madrid–Paris Flight

Panic gripped passengers aboard an Iberia Airlines flight from Madrid to Paris after a severe bird strike damaged the aircraft's nose shortly after takeoff. The impact was so strong that nearly half the nose cone was torn off, forcing the pilot to initiate an emergency return to Madrid.

A passenger, Giancarlo Sandoval, captured footage of the tense moments inside the cabin. Speaking to ABC News, he said that at first, passengers believed the plane was experiencing routine turbulence. But soon after, strange noises and smoke alerted them that something was seriously wrong.

As smoke filled the cabin, oxygen masks were deployed. In the video, a child can be heard crying while several passengers can be seen praying silently for a safe landing.

Another viral video shared on social media shows the aircraft’s heavily damaged nose, highlighting the force of the collision.

The aircraft, identified as an Iberia A321-235NY, landed safely back in Madrid just 20 minutes after takeoff. It has been learned that the plane was just two months old. As the plane touched down, relieved passengers burst into applause and cheers.

In an official statement, Iberia Airlines praised the professionalism of its crew: “The entire flight crew, including pilots and cabin crew, acted with the utmost professionalism in managing the situation and attending to the passengers.”

Bird strikes are not uncommon in aviation, but less than 10% cause actual damage, according to Col. Steve Ganyard, USMC (Ret.), a contributor to ABC News. In this case, the bird also struck one of the aircraft’s engines, contributing to the smoke in the cabin.