Italy Plane Crash Caught on Camera: Two Dead as Aircraft Slams Into Highway

Just a day after 49 people were killed in a Russian plane crash near the Amur region bordering China, news has emerged of another aviation tragedy—this time in Brescia, Italy, where a small aircraft crashed onto a highway.

Disturbing CCTV footage of the incident, dated July 22 and now viral on social media, shows the aircraft nosediving from the sky before slamming into the pavement. The impact triggered a massive fireball and thick plumes of smoke.

Two people onboard the aircraft were killed in the tragic crash. They have been identified as 75-year-old pilot and lawyer Sergio Ravaglia of Milan, and his partner Ann Maria De Stefano, aged 60. Two motorists were also injured in the incident.

In the video, drivers appear to be caught completely off guard as the plane crashes onto the highway, with some vehicles seen driving through fire and smoke moments after the aircraft hit the ground.

According to local reports, Ravaglia was attempting an emergency landing on the highway but failed to regain speed, causing the plane to lose control and nosedive.

The aircraft has been identified as an Italian ultralight Freccia RG plane, constructed from carbon fiber with a wingspan of nearly 30 feet.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Brescia is set to conduct a preliminary assessment of the wreckage and investigate the plane’s maintenance records. Additionally, a manslaughter investigation has been launched, though no individual has yet been officially named as the subject of the charge.

Meanwhile, a consultant from Italy’s National Agency for Flight Safety has arrived in Brescia to assist in determining the cause of the crash.