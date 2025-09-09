Haryana Man, Kapil, 26, Killed in US California After Confronting Public Urination Incident

A 26-year-old man from Haryana was shot dead in California after he objected to a person urinating outside the store where he worked as a security guard. The victim, identified as Kapil from Barah Kalan village in Jind district, had been living in the United States for the past three years.

According to his family, the confrontation began when Kapil stopped a man from urinating in public outside the store. An argument broke out, during which the accused pulled out a firearm and shot him. Kapil died on the spot.

Village head Suresh Kumar Gautam told reporters that Kapil had migrated to the US around three years ago, allegedly through the illegal “donkey route.” He is said to have crossed the Panama jungles and the Mexico border wall before entering the US. Though detained initially, he was released after legal proceedings and had since been working in California. His family had spent nearly ₹45 lakh on his migration.

Kapil is survived by his parents and two sisters. His father, a farmer with a small landholding, is now seeking government assistance to bring back his son’s body. The family has urged both the Centre and the Haryana government to intervene, and plans to meet the district administration for help.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents involving Indian nationals in the US. Earlier this year, an Indian-origin man was shot dead during a robbery at his store, and in another case, a 24-year-old woman and her father were killed in Virginia after an argument with a customer.