Bangladesh Fighter Jet Crash at Dhaka School: Shocking Video Goes Viral

In a tragic incident on Monday afternoon, a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into the campus of Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area, killing one person and injuring at least four others.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) office confirmed the crash in a brief statement, identifying the aircraft as an F-7BGI belonging to the Bangladesh Air Force.

According to fire service official Lima Khan, the crash resulted in one fatality, while four people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic and chaos as flames erupted from the wreckage. Firefighters and emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze and secure the area.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and authorities have launched an investigation. More details are awaited as the situation develops.