International Wheelchair Day: March breaks myths linked to disabled

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) With the aim of breaking myths associated with wheelchair users and promoting accessibility, a march was organised here to mark the International Wheelchair Day 2025, an official said on Saturday.

The Sugamya Yatra was organised at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, New Delhi, by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJE) and the Office of the Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD).

Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, DEPwD, MSJE, said, “This initiative will not only enhance accessibility in both government and private spaces but also create widespread awareness about inclusivity.”

He emphasised the importance of accessibility, stating, “The Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015, with the aim of making government buildings accessible to persons with disabilities.”

He said, “We often receive complaints that many buildings are still not fully accessible. Keeping this in mind, the campaign has been reactivated nationwide starting last month, with today’s event marking the beginning in New Delhi."

As part of the event, an accessibility walk was also organised to offer an interactive experience where citizens and policymakers tried to understand real-life challenges faced by wheelchair users, said a statement.

Non-disabled individuals also used wheelchairs to gain firsthand experience of accessibility challenges as part of an experiential simulation exercise.

A panel discussion was also held featuring policymakers, social activists, and members of the disability community on inclusivity, accessibility, and disability rights

The initiative received support from the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDDU-NIPPD), Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and Samarthyam – Centre for Universal Accessibility. Students.

Faculty members from the School of Planning and Architecture, the Vastu Kala Academy, Asha School, the PDDU-NIPPD and Delhi University participated in the event.

