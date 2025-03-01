Bihar: Siwan Police gears up for safe & peaceful Holi celebration

Patna, March 1 (IANS) With Holi just around the corner, the Siwan district police administration in Bihar has ramped up security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Amitesh Kumar has issued strict directives to curb illegal liquor smuggling and intensify border patrols, particularly in areas adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

To crack down on the illegal liquor trade, Kumar has constituted Anti-liquor task force teams to conduct raids based on intelligence inputs.

“In the past week, authorities have seized over 500 litres of illicit country liquor. Check posts have been set up along the Siwan-UP border for round-the-clock vehicle inspections and surveillance,” Kumar said.

Siwan, which shares borders with Ballia, Gorakhpur, and Deoria districts of UP, has been a hotspot for interstate crimes and liquor smuggling. Additional security personnel have been deployed to prevent potential disturbances during the Holi festival.

“We have been doing meetings with village heads and local leaders to promote a violence-free and liquor-free celebration. The "Nasha Mukt Holi" campaign is actively spreading awareness in schools, panchayats, and social media using hashtags like #SafeHoli2025,” Kumar said.

SP Amitesh Kumar has emphasised zero tolerance for alcohol-induced crimes, particularly incidents against women.

He stated, "Country-made liquor is not just illegal but also hazardous. Excessive drinking during Holi often leads to violence. We will take strict action against any misconduct."

"The safety of every citizen is our priority. The joy of Holi is meaningful only when everyone celebrates it safely and with respect. The Siwan administration is actively working to ensure that this festival is remembered for harmony and the fragrance of colours, rather than violence and unrest,” he said.

The proactive steps taken by the Siwan Police aim to maintain the true spirit of Holi—a festival of colours, joy, and unity, without the threat of illegal activities and violence.

