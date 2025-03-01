Champions Trophy: Wicket was slower than expected, boys adapted really well, says Markram

Karachi, March 1 (IANS) After South Africa sealed their semifinal spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy with a seven-wicket win over England, skipper Aiden Markam said the team adapted really well to the conditions despite the pitch being much slower than expected. South Africa’s win to become Group B toppers at the National Stadium was set by pace all-rounders Wiaan Mulder and Marco Jansen, who picked three wickets each to bowl out England for a dismal 179 all out in 38.2 overs.

The chase was then led by Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen, hitting 72 not out and 64, respectively, while sharing a stand of 127 runs off 122 balls as South Africa completed the chase in 29.1 overs.

"I thought the boys were really good," he says. "The wicket was quite slow, slower than we expected. The boys adapted really well. Kept trying to hold a length for as long as they could. We took wickets throughout,” said Markram, who went off the field with a hamstring niggle as a precautionary measure, in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Talking about the performances of Jansen and Klaasen, Markram said, “He's been huge for us. We all know in the power-play, especially in conditions like this, you need to be taking wickets upfront. He's been peaking at the right time for us. Always great to see him (Klassen) out in the middle. He's been in a ridiculous patch of form over the last many months.”

Asked if there would be a change of balance if South Africa plays India in the semifinal in Dubai, Markram stated, “We'll have to see if that is going to be the case and if so, see what conditions are like. We've got a great squad with lots of options. Whatever role each individual has, Temba backs them along with the coach."

Jansen, who was named Player of the Match for taking out Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, and Ben Duckett in the first power-play, said he was happy with his performance. "It's a good feeling. The boys worked very hard. It's not the easiest condition from a bowling point of view. Very happy to get through. There was no swing, which I wasn't happy about - but I was happy with my performance."

Quizzed about his superb catches, including of Harry Brook, Jansen said, “I just saw the ball going up and didn't think much. I was just trying to get as close to the ball as I could. Luckily, I got there quite easily. I just want to go and sleep now! We'll take it as it comes tomorrow. For now, we'll rest up and enjoy this win."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.