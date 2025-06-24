Inter Miami will try to prove their worth against best in Europe: Mascherano on PSG clash

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Inter Miami CF's progress to the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 knockout stages has come with a bittersweet aftertaste.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) team were just 10 minutes away from securing an emphatic 2-0 victory against SE Palmeiras to secure a date in the Round of 16 with Botafogo. Instead, they gave away two late goals to slip to second in Group A, meaning they will now face the mighty Paris Saint-Germain, setting up a reunion for Lionel Messi with his former club.

Inter Miami are, though understandably, delighted about becoming MLS's first and only representative to reach the last 16 of the global showpiece. And they did it in some style, going unbeaten in the group stages with a stirring comeback victory against Porto FC coupled with draws against Al Ahly FC and Palmeiras.

What is all the more remarkable about their efforts is MLS compatriots Seattle Sounders FC were eliminated after losing all three of their group games, while LAFC are also out after losing their opening two fixtures.

But Inter Miami have distinctly mixed feelings over their 2-2 draw with Palmeiras at the Hard Rock Stadium as they set up a tussle with the treble-winning PSG, which will take place in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

"We are disappointed because we had the game in our hands. We couldn't close the game. But it was going to be difficult because (we were facing) a team that plays very well with a lot of quality and is one of the best teams in South America. So now we are thinking about the next step," Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano told FIFA.

Mascherano knows just how tough the challenge will be of facing a PSG team who are coming off the back of winning their first UEFA Champions League title and who did well to recover from defeat against Botafogo to qualify for the second round.

"We know that we are going to face maybe the best team in Europe. It will be difficult but we will try to do our best. We are going to try to show our quality and to try to prove our worth," Mascherano added.

The Argentinian made a point of noting the importance of Inter Miami's progress to the Round of 16. "It is historic for MLS to have a team through to the last 16. We are one of the best 16 teams in the world, so we will look to continue," he said.

