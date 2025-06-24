EU, Saudi Arabia welcome Iran-Israel ceasefire, call it important for restoring stability

Brussels, June 24 (IANS) As US President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire between Iran and Israel after 12 days of military action, the move was welcomed by several leaders, calling it significant for peace and stability in the region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the step and called it a significant move in maintaining stability in the region.

"Europe welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire by President Trump. It's an important step towards restoring stability in a region in tension. This must be our collective priority. We call on Iran to engage seriously in a credible diplomatic process. Because the negotiating table remains the only viable path forward," the European Commission cheif posted on X.

The remarks came after Trump declared that the bilateral ceasefire between Iran and Israel had officially taken effect on Tuesday, urging both sides to maintain restraint.

Additionally, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the announcement and said that the Kingdom "values the efforts exerted to de-escalate tensions."

"The Kingdom looks forward to all parties committing to de-escalation in the coming period, refraining from the use or threat to use force, and hopes that this agreement will contribute to restoring security and stability in the region and averting the dangers of continued escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia said that it "reaffirms its firm position in support of dialogue and diplomatic means as the preferred path to resolving regional disputes and conflicts, based on the principles of respecting state sovereignty and promoting security, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world."

The ceasefire comes after nearly two weeks of escalating violence that began with Israel's 'Operation Rising Lion', which targeted key Iranian military and nuclear assets, in retaliation to which Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities and, later, on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.