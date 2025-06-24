SRMJEEE Phase 2 Results 2025 Out Now – Download Your Rank Card

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has officially announced the results for SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2. Candidates who appeared for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) Phase 2 can now check their results and download their rank cards from the official website — srmist.edu.in.

The results were released on June 23, 2025, and are available online. Students will need their application number and password to log in and view their rank card.

How to Check SRMJEEE 2025 Phase 2 Results?

Follow the steps below to access your rank card:

Visit the official SRMIST website: srmist.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

Select the ‘SRMJEEE Result 2025 Phase 2’ link

Enter your application number and password in the login window

Click on the ‘Submit’ button

Your SRMJEEE 2025 Rank Card will appear on the screen

Check all the details and download the rank card for the upcoming admission process

Candidates are advised to keep a printout or digital copy of their rank card safe, as it will be required during counselling and seat allotment.

For more updates on counselling dates and admission procedures, keep checking the official SRMIST portal.