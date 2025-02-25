Integration of air and naval power essential for national interests: CDS Anil Chauhan

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), highlighted the importance of joint force projection. On Tuesday, speaking at a seminar, he stressed that the integration of air and naval power is essential for safeguarding national interests and ensuring deterrence in the region.

Addressing the seminar, the Chief of Defence Staff underscored the critical need for preparedness and vigilance in the evolving global security scenario.

He emphasised that India's unique geographical location in the Indian Ocean Region makes the maritime domain a pivotal area of strategic interest.

Headquarters Southern Air Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Air Power Studies (CAPS), had hosted this seminar on ”Synergising Air and Naval Forces: Enhancing Combat Power in the Indian Ocean Region” on Tuesday.

Gen Anil Chauhan was the Chief Guest for the Seminar and was accompanied by Air Marshal SP Dharkar, Vice Chief of the Air Staff.

During the seminar Air Marshal SP Dharkar highlighted the importance of real-time intelligence sharing and seamless coordination between the Indian navy and the Indian air Force to address emerging threats in the region.

The Seminar featured two sessions that brought together senior officers, both serving and retired, from Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff,, Headquarters Southern Air Command, Indian Army, Indian Navy and CAPS.

According to the ministry of defence (MoD) participants deliberated on synergising maritime air operations and enhancing combat power, offering valuable insights and perspectives on strengthening joint operational capabilities.

The discussions encompassed modern air-sea battle strategies, the role of unmanned systems in maritime security, and the impact of evolving geopolitical dynamics on defense preparedness.

Experts also provided recommendations on optimizing force readiness and resource allocation to maintain a strategic advantage in the IOR.

The MoD said that the event reaffirmed the commitment of the Indian Armed Forces towards fostering inter-service cooperation and advancing India’s strategic posture in the Indian Ocean Region.

It also served as a platform for defence professionals to exchange ideas and best practices aimed at ensuring robust maritime security.

