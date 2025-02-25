Delhi CM meets Union Minister Smriti Irani at her residence

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met former Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani at her residence in the national capital.

Taking to her official X account, the Delhi CM said: "Today I made a courtesy visit to the former Union Minister of the country, @smritiirani ji at her residence, I am overwhelmed by the warmth and love of Honourable Smriti Irani ji."

Delhi Chief Minister along with her Council of Ministers took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The first session of the House commenced on Monday morning and saw all newly-elected legislators taking oath.

Alongside Delhi CM, the BJP Ministers namely Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Singh Indraj, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa also took the oath.

AAP's 22 MLAs, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Atishi, also took oath during the first session of the House.

Rekha Gupta had taken the oath as Delhi's Chief Minister on Thursday (February 20) at a grand ceremony at Ramlila Maidan.

The swearing-in event, marking BJP's comeback after 27 years, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and several Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

The event was not only a political milestone but also a show of strength for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

With her appointment, Rekha Gupta has become the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi, following in the footsteps of Sheila Dikshit, Sushma Swaraj, and Atishi.

She is also the fourth BJP leader to hold the top post in the capital, succeeding Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma, and Sushma Swaraj.

The Delhi Chief Minister met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Saturday even as her Cabinet ministers hit the road and started reviewing repairs of potholed roads and reviewed pending projects across the city.

During the meeting with PM Modi, CM Gupta thanked him for giving a "daughter of Delhi" a chance to serve the people as Chief Minister, said one of her aides.

Before leaving for the PM’s residence, CM Gupta greeted her well-wishers from the first floor balcony of her home in Shalimar Bagh in the morning.

Using a public address system, CM Gupta announced that on meeting PM Modi she would convey, on behalf of all women and daughters of the city, gratitude for selecting a “Daughter of Delhi" to serve the city.

