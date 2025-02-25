All election promises will be fulfilled, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Feb 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday assured people that the coalition government would fulfill all the promises made in the election manifesto despite the constraints.

He told the state Assembly that the TDP-led NDA government is committed to fulfilling all the promises made to the people before the elections.

Responding to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address to the joint session of the legislature, the Chief Minister released the schedule for the implementation of the Super-Six schemes.

"We will work for 365 days and 24 hours a day with the solid commitment to implement the promises made to the people," Chandrababu Naidu said.

He claimed that the government already implemented promises like the revision of pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 and financial assistance to the differently abled.

Reaffirming that the state is committed to fulfilling the promise of providing 20 lakh jobs, the Chief Minister said that MoUs have already been signed with various companies for providing employment to 6.50 lakh youth. Making it clear that the vacancies that arise in various government departments will be filled, he said Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance will be paid to the jobless youth.

The Chief Minister said Talliki Vandanam scheme will be implemented in May. He also announced that Rs 20,000, including the Central assistance, will be paid to the farmers through Anna Data scheme in three installments.

The Chief Minister declared on the floor of the House that all the teacher vacancies will be filled through DSC in the coming academic year.

Maintaining that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a success model while the former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal's is a failure model, the Chief Minister explained that development, wealth creation, welfare and achievements define the success model.

The Chief Minister said that the alliance partners did not contest the polls for any selfish ends but only to rebuild the state as they believed that it was possible only with the double-engine government. The Chief Minister said that the State Government is moving ahead with the objective of Swarnandhra Vision-2047 and the Central assistance for the development of the State is commendable.

He appreciated the efforts of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending cooperation for the progress of the state.

The Chief Minister stated that the state is passing through various constraints due to the inefficient rule of the previous government

Chandrababu Naidu termed as unjustified the demand of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) for the status of opposition. “It’s not the ruling dispensation that accords opposition party status. The decision has been taken by the people,” he remarked.

The TDP chief regretted that the proceedings of the House in the past five years were very unpleasant. "In my 40 years of political life for the first time I am seeing a situation where the MLAs of a party are saying that they will attend the House only if opposition status is accorded," he added.

The Chief Minister felt that sustainable development is possible only with a strong government. “Wealth can be created only with development. With this the revenue of the government will go up,” he said reaffirmed his commitment to distribute wealth among the poor.

Stating that the state is moving forward with the aim of achieving 15 per cent growth rate, he said that his objective is to take the state to the level of $42,000 per capita income by 2047.

