Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (IANS) Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam while attending the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Tuesday.

Calling it a sacred experience, he said the ritual symbolises faith, tradition, and divinity, bringing people together in spiritual unity.

The Governor also appreciated the Uttar Pradesh government for its meticulous planning, ensuring a smooth experience for millions of devotees.

Kambhampati praised the well-organised arrangements that allowed people from all walks of life to take part in this grand religious gathering.

“This is not just an event; it is a reflection of India’s rich heritage and timeless traditions. The devotion, discipline, and harmony witnessed here are truly inspiring. It strengthens our shared faith and reminds us of the deep spiritual roots that connect us all,” noted Kambhamapati.

Notably, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and several senior ministers of the Odisha government including Deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Housing & Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra have also taken holy dip in the Triveni Sangam recently.

CM Majhi has described the Mahakumbh as a reflection of the cultural ethos of India.

"As crores of devotees from across the nation and beyond gather here with immense faith, the atmosphere becomes a reflection of India’s rich cultural heritage and spiritual ethos. The spirit of devotion, discipline, and harmony seen during this grand congregation is truly inspiring," said Chief Minister Majhi.

CM Majhi also spoke to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister over the telephone and expressed his thanks for the wonderful arrangements at Mahakumbh.

The CM also thanked Satish Sharma, UP Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, who received him at Prayagraj airport and remained with him throughout the visit in Prayagraj while he took the holy dip with puja and Aarti as per rituals at Sangam confluence.

