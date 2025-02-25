Meitei outfit urges Manipur Guv to resolve their 9 demands for 'early solutions' to conflict

Imphal, Feb 25 (IANS) In a significant development, a delegation of “Arambai Tenggol”, radical Meitei outfit, met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday and submitted a 9-point demand to resolve the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

The “Arambai Tenggol” delegation led by Public Relations Officer Robin Mangang Khwairakpam urged the Governor to take up their demands with the concerned authority as well with the Central government so that the 21-month conflict can be resolved at the earliest.

The group demanded to introduce National Register of Citizens (NRC) with 1951 as the base year, deportation of illegal immigrants, abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with militant groups, destruction of poppy plantations and reinstating the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status of the Meitei (Meetei) community.

They also demanded withdrawal of ST status from Illegal immigrants, no arrest or legal action against Village Volunteers including ‘Arambai Tenggol’ by any Commission, Tribunal, Court or authority and agency.

The outfit also demanded amendment of Manipur Land Reforms and Land Records Act 1960 for equal implementation in both hill and valley region.

Since the ethnic conflict broke out in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo-Hmar tribals, the “Arambai Tenggol” for the first time placed their demands before the Governor and urged to take up them with concerned authority as well with the Centre so that the ethnic hostilities can be resolved at the earliest.

Meanwhile, according to the local media, the two militant outfits -- Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Tuesday observed their 46th foundation day in their hideouts and secret locations.

The RPF and the PLA have been demanding for ‘sovereign Manipur’. According to the media reports, as part of the commemoration, flags, festoons, and stars were displayed at various clandestine locations under the directives of the RPF Central Bureau and its divisions.

On this occasion, RPF Acting President MM Ngouba addressed the people of Manipur through an official message, emphasising the group’s unwavering dedication to the struggle for ‘independence’.

“He paid tribute to the martyrs who had sacrificed their lives for the motherland, urging the people to stay united and resolute in their pursuit of freedom,” the reports said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.