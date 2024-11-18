Inside Bhavana Pandey’s ‘perfect weekend’ with Rekha, Shalini Passi and others

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Bhavana Pandey recently shared a glimpse of her “perfect weekend” with her fans.

On Monday, she offered a peek into her recent activities and get-together with close friends. Taking to her Instagram handle, the entrepreneur and wife of actor Chunky Panday posted a series of photos and videos showcasing her time spent with some of her closest friends, including veteran actress Rekha, designer Manish Malhotra, Shalini Passi, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Arbaaz Khan, and Sanjay Kapoor.

Alongside the post, Bhavana wrote, “A perfect weekend.” She also posted a video from an event she attended with Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha.

Bhavana also shared candid solo photos of herself in a stylish suit. One of the images shows Bhavana warmly hugging Rekha as they pose alongside Manish and Maheep. In another, she is seen striking a pose with Maheep, her husband Chunky, and Sanjay Kapoor.

The images seem to be from the star-studded birthday party of Andre Timmins, Director of Wizcraft International, the producer and creator of the IIFA awards.

Yesterday, Chunky Panday shared a series of photos to wish Andre Timmins. In the first image, he is seen posing with Andre alongside his other family members. The next photo shows Chunky, Jackie Shroff, and Salman Khan flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together for a candid shot.

Interestingly, Manish Malhotra shared stunning photos of Rekha from the party and penned a note, expressing his admiration for the evergreen actress.

In an Instagram post, the ace designer revealed that he is "obsessed" with Rekha’s timeless beauty and style. Alongside the photos, Manish wrote in the caption, “OBSESSED with the One and Only ICON #Rekha … Her timeless style and just her, and there is always her in every look of hers... love her for that. #Rekhaji Stunning in #BlackTrench #BlackOrganzaShirt #BlackStructuredSkirt #GoldSling all @manishmalhotraworld.”

