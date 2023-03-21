Inmate killed in Bihar jail

Patna, March 21 (IANS) An inmate at the Khagaria district jail in Bihar died on Tuesday following a brutal assault by a group of prisoners.

Confirming the incident, Khagaria District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh said the victim, Rajan Kumar, was taken to the Sadar hospital following the assault where doctors declared him brought dead.

Rajan was a native of Sonvarsha block in Saharsa district.

The jail administration has registered an FIR against unknown inmates in Khagaria town police station and the cause of the assault is under probe.

