Inland waterways to expand to 23 states by FY27: Minister

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The footprint of inland water transport is expected to expand significantly, from 11 states in FY2024 to 23 states and 4 Union Territories by FY2027, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said on Monday.

To support this growth, projects worth Rs 1,400 crore were launched or announced during the Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC) meeting held on January 10.

Chaired a meeting of the Consultative Committee on Inland Waterways Transport in Mumbai, it was revealed that 76 waterways are targeted to be made operational by 2027, with cargo volume expected to surge by 156 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by end of FY 2026.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency under the Ministry, presented a comprehensive review of major projects, future projections, and the roadmap ahead.

Additionally, the IWAI is conducting 10,000 km of longitudinal survey each month to assess Least Available Depth (LAD) for improved navigability. Cargo volume is likely to make an incremental growth up to 156 MTPA by March, 2026 inching closer towards the ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ target of 200 MTPA.

“Inland waterways are emerging as the watershed moment in India’s logistics and transport ecosystem. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are witnessing a transformational shift with policy interventions like the National Waterways Act, 2016, the Inland Vessels Act, 2021 and supplemented by multiple programmes like Jal Marg Vikas Project, Arth Ganga, Jalvahak scheme, Jal Samriddhi scheme, Jalyan and Navic, among others,“ said Sonowal.

Through ‘Maritime India Vision 2030’ and the ‘Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047’, these roadmaps are not just policy documents; they are catalysts driving India toward becoming a global maritime powerhouse.

Inland Waterways has major projects in the northeast. A Rs 5,000 crore roadmap is planned over the next five years.

“In line with the ‘Harit Nauka Guidelines’, the Inland Waterways Authority is committed to green and sustainable transport solutions, including the procurement of electric catamarans and hydrogen fuel cell-powered vessels,” said the minister.

