Infosys, Nvidia partner to help firms adopt generative AI, boost productivity

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Indian tech major Infosys and graphics chip giant Nvidia on Wednesday announced to expand their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions.

The alliance will bring the Nvidia AI Enterprise ecosystem of models, tools, runtimes and GPU systems to Infosys Topaz — an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that use generative AI technologies.

Through the integration, Infosys will create offerings customers can adopt to easily integrate generative AI into their businesses.

Infosys also plans to set up an Nvidia Center of Excellence, where it will train and certify 50,000 of its employees on Nvidia AI technology to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of customers across industries.

“Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions are complementary to Nvidia’s core stack. By combining our strengths and training 50,000 of our workforce on Nvidia AI technology, we are creating end-to-end industry leading AI solutions that will help enterprises on their journey to become AI-first,” said Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Chairman, Infosys.

Infosys uses the full-stack Nvidia generative AI platform, including hardware and enterprise-grade software to innovate across its business operations, and it is helping customers create generative AI applications for business operations, sales and marketing.

“Generative AI will drive the next wave of enterprise productivity gains,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO, Nvidia.

“Together, Nvidia and Infosys will create an expert workforce to help businesses use this platform to build custom applications and solutions,” he added.

Infosys and NVIDIA are also co-developing AI-powered solutions in areas like 5G, cybersecurity and energy transition.

