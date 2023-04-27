Infighting in Cong over nominations to boards, commissions in J'khand

Ranchi, April 27 (IANS) As the process to finalise the nomination of leaders of ruling parties to various posts in government boards and commissions in Jharkhand has reportedly started, there is a ruckus in the Congress.

The party's former state working president Manas Sinha along with about a dozen leaders held a press conference on the issue on Thursday.

He said that the names of such leaders have been sent from the Congress quota for various posts in the board, commission, who do not have any mass base. "There are many leaders who have joined Congress a few years back and now preparations are on to award them with big posts in the board, commission," he alleged.

The ruling coalition in Jharkhand consists of three parties JMM, Congress and RJD. After the government was formed in the state three and a half years ago, the demand for formation of board, commissions within the alliance has been continuously raised in the meetings of the Coordination Committee.

Last year, the Congress had also expressed displeasure to Chief Minister Hemant Soren over non-constitution of government boards and commissions. Later, it was decided that the leadership of all the parties involved in the alliance would submit their respective lists for this and then the nomination would be decided on the basis of that.

As per sources, the state unit of the Congress recently sent the names of 11 of leaders for nomination to the boards and commissions. Those who are named in the list are: Shamsher Alam, Rama Khalko, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, Shashi Bhushan Rai, Keshav Mahato, Kamlesh, Sanjay Lal Paswan, Jaishankar Pathak, Ravindra Singh, Shyamal Kishore Singh and Ashok Chowdhary.

Sources say that nominations are to be done on a total of 18 posts in board, commissions. It was decided by the coordination committee of the parties that out of 18 posts, 10 leaders will be nominated from JMM quota and eight from Congress.

Among these boards and commissions, bodies like Housing Board, Khadi Board, Minority Commission, Women's Commission, Backward Classes Commission are most crucial.

Leaders of 12 districts gathered in Ranchi on Thursday to protest against the names sent by the Congress. Manas Sinha said that if sycophants and leaders from other parties are nominated, it will be an insult to dedicated workers. A letter will be written to the national president of the party regarding this.

