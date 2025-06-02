Indore's missing couple mystery: Raja found dead in Meghalaya; wife remains untraced

Bhopal, June 2 (IANS) The search for the missing Indore couple in Meghalaya has taken a tragic turn with the discovery of Raja Raghuvanshi’s body in a deep gorge eleven days after he and his wife, Sonam, vanished from Osara Hills.

The couple had embarked on their honeymoon trip, only for their journey to end in sorrow.

Since their disappearance on May 23, multiple search teams have been tirelessly scouring the rugged terrain in hopes of finding them.

State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya wrote on his X handle about his death and expressed deep condolences.

He wrote that the tragic passing of young Raja Raghuvanshi, a resident of Indore, is deeply sorrowful and profoundly heart-breaking.

Soon after his marriage, he travelled to Osara Hills in Shillong with his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi. “It has now been reported in the media that his body has been found, a revelation that brings immense grief,” the minister wrote.

Raja’s brother, Sachin, has confirmed the grim discovery to media, noting that his name was inscribed on his hand and another brother, Vipin, identified the body, which was found approximately 20-25 km from the location where the couple’s rented scooter had been abandoned.

Sonam still remains missing, and efforts to locate her continue.

The circumstances surrounding Raja’s death remain unclear, and authorities have yet to determine how he ended up in the gorge.

Meghalaya Police are expected to provide further details in an upcoming press conference. Meanwhile, Raja’s brother Vipin and Sonam’s brother Govind remain with the search teams, anxiously awaiting any developments.

The search operation has been severely hampered by adverse weather conditions. The region is characterised by steep ravines and towering hills, making navigation treacherous.

Vipin described the situation to his brother Sachin in Indore, lamenting the relentless rain, slippery terrain, and dense fog that frequently prevents drones from operating effectively.

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed to aid in the search. As the search for Sonam continues, the family clings to hope, even as they grapple with the devastating loss of Raja.

Authorities remain committed to uncovering the truth behind this tragic incident, while the family await answers.

