Indonesia's new capital city receives 3.5 bln USD in investments: President

Jakarta, Aug 12 (IANS) Indonesia's President Joko Widodo said Monday that the country's new capital city Nusantara has received 56.2 trillion rupiahs (around 3.5 billion US dollars) in investments.

"As of today, the investment that has already been received (for the new capital) is 56.2 trillion (rupiahs)," Widodo said during the first cabinet meeting held in Nusantara, broadcast on the official online channel.

This figure does not include the state budget used for constructing government buildings and other public facilities.

As many as 55 investors have begun constructing business premises in sectors such as banking, healthcare, retail, energy, hospitality, logistics, and housing, Xinhua news agency reported.

One of the investors is Prabowo Subianto, a businessman and the president-elect who is expected to take office in October.

"I am optimistic that within four to five years, this city will function even better as the capital of the country," Prabowo said.

