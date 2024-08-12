Congo to discuss reopening borders with Zambia amid trade tensions

Kinshasa, Aug 12 (IANS) A ministerial meeting is scheduled for Monday between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Zambia regarding Lusaka's move to close several border posts in response to Kinshasa's newly decided import restrictions, the DRC government announced on Monday.

The meeting will be held in Lubumbashi, the capital of the southeastern border province of Haut-Katanga, as Zambia closed on Saturday several border posts with the DRC in response to the DRC's decision in June to ban the import of products, including beers and soft drinks for 12 months.

The meeting on Monday is expected to discuss the issue of reopening the borders, according to a statement issued by the Congolese Ministry of Communication and Media, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Sunday, the DRC Ministry of Foreign Trade said there is no dispute in trade relations between the DRC and Zambia related to the temporary restrictive measures the government took to boost local industry.

According to the DRC government, the decision was taken to protect local production and the jobs it generates.

"The DRC is increasingly noting a negative impact on its economy as a result of imported inflation, as the Ministry of National Economy report reveals that certain imported products contribute 60 percent to inflation," a recent DRC government statement said.

Zambia and the DRC rely heavily on roads for the export of precious metals, notably copper and cobalt. Zambia is a key export route for the DRC, the world's second-largest producer of copper in 2023.

