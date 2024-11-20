Indonesian police seize 389 kg of meth linked to international network

Jakarta, Nov 20 (IANS) The Jakarta police seized 389 kg of methamphetamine believed to be part of an Afghanistan-Indonesia international drug network and arrested two suspects, the police said Wednesday.

The arrest took place on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. local time when the two suspects were entering a box truck parked in a field in Cengkareng, West Jakarta.

"The suspects were instructed by MKS alias Bang, a fugitive, to travel from Sukabumi in West Java to Jakarta to pick up the box truck," said Karyoto, head of the Jakarta police, on Wednesday.

Inside the box truck, the police found 315 white plastic packages marked "Afghan Sabur" containing a total of 389 kg of methamphetamine, indicating the involvement of the Afghanistan-Indonesia international network and its entry into Jakarta via Aceh, a province at the western tip of the archipelago.

The suspects are facing charges under the Narcotics Law, with a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum penalty of death, Xinhua news agency reported.

